The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-126 win against the Wizards, Bogdanovic tallied 12 points.

Now let's dig into Bogdanovic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 20.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists -- 2.7 3.6 PRA -- 23.5 27.9 PR -- 20.8 24.3 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.8



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Bogdanovic has made 6.3 shots per game, which adds up to 13.5% of his team's total makes.

Bogdanovic is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 27.1 per game.

Giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 27 17 2 3 3 0 2

