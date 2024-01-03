Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Mountain High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne County High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.