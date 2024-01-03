The New Jersey Devils (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a win) will meet on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

TNT, Max, and MSGSN will air this Devils versus Capitals game.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2023 Devils Capitals 4-2 WAS 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Devils' 121 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Devils are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 30 15 29 44 36 31 36.9% Jesper Bratt 35 14 29 43 19 23 27.3% Tyler Toffoli 35 15 12 27 13 13 35.1% Luke Hughes 35 7 14 21 28 17 - Dawson Mercer 35 10 8 18 17 20 48.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 98 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the NHL.

With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players