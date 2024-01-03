Two of the league's best scorers match up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19).

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

This season, Atlanta has a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Hawks put up an average of 122.2 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 113.1 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 123.8 points per game, compared to 121.1 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 125.4 points per game at home, and 120.8 on the road.

At home Atlanta is allowing 125.4 points per game, 4.6 more than it is away (120.8).

The Hawks pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.2) than away (25.8).

Hawks Injuries