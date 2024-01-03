High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Mountain High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3

6:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Parker High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3

7:30 PM CT on January 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School