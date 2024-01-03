Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Mountain High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
