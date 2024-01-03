Lee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lee County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanett High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.