The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) look to continue a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Mocs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Samford is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 90.2 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 71.3 the Mocs give up.
  • Samford is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison

  • Samford is scoring 99.7 points per game this season at home, which is 30.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.0).
  • The Bulldogs are giving up 75.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 more points than they're allowing away from home (74.8).
  • In home games, Samford is sinking 3.2 more treys per game (11.7) than away from home (8.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (44.1%) compared to in away games (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Belmont W 99-93 Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso W 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern W 87-65 Health & PE Arena
1/3/2024 Chattanooga - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
1/11/2024 UNC Greensboro - Pete Hanna Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.