The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) look to continue a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Mocs' opponents have knocked down.

Samford is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 65th.

The Bulldogs put up 90.2 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 71.3 the Mocs give up.

Samford is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Samford is scoring 99.7 points per game this season at home, which is 30.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.0).

The Bulldogs are giving up 75.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 more points than they're allowing away from home (74.8).

In home games, Samford is sinking 3.2 more treys per game (11.7) than away from home (8.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (44.1%) compared to in away games (31.2%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule