The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Samford vs. Chattanooga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Samford has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Chattanooga has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, seven out of the Mocs' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

