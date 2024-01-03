Wednesday's contest at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has the San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-64 victory, as our model heavily favors San Diego State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 81, Fresno State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-16.9)

San Diego State (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

San Diego State's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Fresno State's is 4-7-0. A total of six out of the Aztecs' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. San Diego State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Fresno State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and are giving up 66.9 per outing to rank 92nd in college basketball.

San Diego State records 38.1 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

San Diego State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Aztecs rank 116th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 65th in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

San Diego State has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (54th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (132nd in college basketball).

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 71.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) and concede 72.2 (211th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

Fresno State wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, 262nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9.

Fresno State hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Fresno State has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 14.1 (329th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

