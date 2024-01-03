Wednesday's contest between the UAB Blazers (10-3) and the Memphis Tigers (4-8) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with UAB taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Blazers secured a 65-53 win over Florida Atlantic.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 70, Memphis 66

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers notched their best win of the season on December 30, when they took down the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 252 in our computer rankings, 65-53.

UAB has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 252) on December 30

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263) on November 27

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 265) on November 6

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 283) on December 9

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 331) on November 29

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 16.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

16.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Denim DeShields: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

9.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Tracey Bershers: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73)

10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Maddie Walsh: 7.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 97th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential overall.

In home games, the Blazers are posting 11.6 more points per game (76.1) than they are on the road (64.5).

UAB is giving up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 57.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.