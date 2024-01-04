Two streaking squads square off when the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won four in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.1 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

Ole Miss has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.

Alabama has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 77.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 52.9 the Rebels allow.

Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

When Ole Miss allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 10-2.

The Crimson Tide are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (34.4%).

The Rebels shoot 41.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115)

13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Alabama Schedule