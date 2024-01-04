ASUN Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature ASUN squads. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
ASUN Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Austin Peay Governors at Bellarmine Knights
|6:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Florida Ospreys at Stetson Hatters
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lipscomb Bisons at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
