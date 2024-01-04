Cherokee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cherokee County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Bluff School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
