Coffee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Coffee County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston County High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.