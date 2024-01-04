Covington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Covington County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florala High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brantley High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
