Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Cullman County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holly Pond High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 4

4:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Fairview High School