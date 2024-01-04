Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:17
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
