For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:17 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

