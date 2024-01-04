If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fayette County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berry High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at South Lamar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Millport, AL

Millport, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackleburg High School at Hubbertville School