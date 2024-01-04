Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
Should you bet on Juuso Parssinen to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Parssinen stats and insights
- Parssinen has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in two games against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
- Parssinen has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.