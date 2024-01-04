Lee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lee County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beauregard High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.