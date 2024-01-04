Limestone County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Limestone County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
