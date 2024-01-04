Marengo County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Marengo County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millry High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
