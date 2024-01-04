Marion County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Marion County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lynn High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackleburg High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Guin, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
