Pickens County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Pickens County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens County High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
