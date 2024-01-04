How to Watch the Predators vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the Calgary Flames (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+ and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Predators and Flames meet.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|Flames
|4-2 NAS
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|Predators
|4-2 CGY
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 17th in goals against, allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The Predators' 117 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|38
|18
|24
|42
|42
|28
|58.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|38
|15
|17
|32
|14
|33
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|38
|8
|22
|30
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|38
|9
|20
|29
|20
|9
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|38
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have conceded 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|37
|14
|13
|27
|19
|26
|42.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|37
|10
|16
|26
|31
|23
|48.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|37
|8
|16
|24
|16
|24
|55.1%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|37
|11
|12
|23
|15
|9
|33.3%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|37
|8
|13
|21
|36
|16
|-
