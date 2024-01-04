The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi included, will play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Josi in the Predators-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Roman Josi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In eight of 38 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 22 of 38 games this year, Josi has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Josi has an assist in 18 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Josi has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 5 30 Points 3 8 Goals 2 22 Assists 1

