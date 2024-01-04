Shelby County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Shelby County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Blocton High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Lineville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Vincent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.