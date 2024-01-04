How to Watch South Alabama vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.3% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Alabama has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.3% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 96th.
- The Jaguars' 73.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- South Alabama is 7-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Alabama is scoring 22.7 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (61.2).
- At home, the Jaguars give up 76.7 points per game. Away, they give up 69.5.
- Beyond the arc, South Alabama sinks fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (8.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (27.5%) than at home (34.9%) too.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 91-74
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 61-59
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/11/2024
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
