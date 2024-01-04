The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.3% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Alabama has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 96th.

The Jaguars' 73.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 7-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Alabama is scoring 22.7 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (61.2).

At home, the Jaguars give up 76.7 points per game. Away, they give up 69.5.

Beyond the arc, South Alabama sinks fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (8.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (27.5%) than at home (34.9%) too.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule