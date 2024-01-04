Thursday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-6) facing off at Cam Henderson Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Marshall according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Jaguars' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 62-56 loss to Old Dominion.

South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

South Alabama vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, South Alabama 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Jaguars defeated the SE Louisiana Lions 67-60 on December 15.

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 151) on December 15

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 274) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 281) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 303) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Zena Elias: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Jordan Rosier: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Michiyah Simmons: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars score 62.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) and concede 63.2 (160th in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.

At home, the Jaguars average 64.1 points per game. Away, they score 60.5.

South Alabama concedes 61.4 points per game at home, and 64.5 on the road.

