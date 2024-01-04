The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 137.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Alabama's matchups this season have a 146.8-point average over/under, 9.3 more points than this game's point total.

South Alabama's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

In the 2023-24 season, Appalachian State (7-3-0 ATS) and South Alabama (7-3-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 50% 78.6 152 63.3 136.7 139.9 South Alabama 6 60% 73.4 152 73.4 136.7 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers were 9-10-0 against the spread last year in Sun Belt action.

The Jaguars' 73.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

South Alabama has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 7-3-0 4-2 6-4-0 South Alabama 7-3-0 3-1 5-5-0

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State South Alabama 10-7 Home Record 10-4 6-7 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.