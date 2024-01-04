The South Alabama Jaguars (7-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 62.8 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Thundering Herd allow.

South Alabama is 4-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Marshall's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

The Thundering Herd score 22.1 more points per game (85.3) than the Jaguars give up (63.2).

Marshall is 7-4 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

South Alabama has a 7-6 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

This year the Thundering Herd are shooting 41.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Jaguars concede.

The Jaguars shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Thundering Herd concede.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Zena Elias: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Jordan Rosier: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Michiyah Simmons: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

