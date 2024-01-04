Talladega County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Talladega County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munford High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Vincent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
