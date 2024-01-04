Thursday's contest features the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) clashing at Trojan Arena (on January 4) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-73 win for Troy.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Trojan Arena

Troy vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-5.0)

Troy (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Troy's record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, while Old Dominion's is 3-8-0. A total of seven out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Monarchs' games have gone over. Troy is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games, while Old Dominion has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.4 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and allow 70.7 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Troy is 36th in the nation at 40.9 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Troy hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 35.9% from deep (87th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Trojans' 98 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 122nd in college basketball, and the 84.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 58th in college basketball.

Troy wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.6 (314th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

