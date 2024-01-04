The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Monarchs' opponents have made.

Troy has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 268th.

The Trojans record 82.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 76.3 the Monarchs allow.

Troy has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy is averaging 92.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 70.2 points per contest.

The Trojans are surrendering 64.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (77.8).

When it comes to total threes made, Troy has played worse in home games this year, making 9.3 treys per game, compared to 9.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 36.1% three-point percentage at home and a 35.6% mark in away games.

Troy Upcoming Schedule