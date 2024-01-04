The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.5).

Troy is 3-7 when it scores more than 62.5 points.

Georgia Southern's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.

The Eagles score just 0.2 fewer points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (82.5).

Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 82.5 points.

When Troy allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.

The Eagles shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have given up.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 43 FG%

11.9 PTS, 43 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule