The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -4.5 148.5

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points six times.

Troy has an average point total of 153.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

Troy's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Old Dominion's .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 6 60% 82.4 152.7 70.7 147 145.2 Old Dominion 6 54.5% 70.3 152.7 76.3 147 143.2

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

Troy put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 82.4 points per game the Trojans average are 6.1 more points than the Monarchs give up (76.3).

Troy is 4-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 7-3-0 2-0 7-3-0 Old Dominion 3-8-0 1-3 6-5-0

Troy vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits

Troy Old Dominion 6-1 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 0-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

