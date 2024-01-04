Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Washington County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fruitdale High School at Leroy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4

6:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Leroy, AL

Leroy, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Millry High School at Sweet Water High School