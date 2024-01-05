On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Guntersville High School will host Arab High School in a game between 5A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arab vs. Guntersville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games Today

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Douglas High School