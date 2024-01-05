Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Ardmore High School vs. Madison Academy Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Ardmore High School is away from home versus Madison Academy.
Ardmore vs. Madison Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Madison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games Today
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Limestone County Games Today
Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
