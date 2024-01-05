Florida Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Ashford High School vs. Poplar Springs High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school game -- Poplar Springs High School vs. Ashford High School -- in Graceville, FL on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashford vs. Poplar Springs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Graceville, FL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games Today
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graceville High School at Cottondale High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cottondale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games Today
Enterprise High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
