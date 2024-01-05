In 4A action on Friday, January 5, Hanceville High School will host Ashville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Ashville vs. Hanceville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hanceville, AL
  • Location: Hanceville, AL

Other Cullman County Games Today

Russellville High School at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • Conference: 5A

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • Conference: 2A

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • Conference: 6A

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games Today

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • Conference: 5A

