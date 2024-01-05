Austin High School plays at Decatur High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Austin vs. Decatur Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School