Autauga County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Autauga County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.