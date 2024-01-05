High school basketball action in Barbour County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Headland High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy