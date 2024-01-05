Barbour County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Barbour County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Headland High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
