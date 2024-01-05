Loachapoka High School is hosting Beulah High School at 6:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beulah vs. Loachapoka Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games Today

LaFayette High School at Lanett High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Lanett, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.