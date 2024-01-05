Loachapoka High School is hosting Beulah High School at 6:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Beulah vs. Loachapoka Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games Today

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games Today

LaFayette High School at Lanett High School