Blount County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Blount County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
