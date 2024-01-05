In 3A action on Friday, January 5, Susan Moore High School will host Brindlee Mountain High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Brindlee Mnt. vs. Susan Moore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games Today

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Douglas High School