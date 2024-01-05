In 3A action on Friday, January 5, Susan Moore High School will host Brindlee Mountain High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Brindlee Mnt. vs. Susan Moore Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games Today

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gurley, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Guntersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Douglas, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

