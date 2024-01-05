There is a matchup between 6A teams in Helena, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM CT), with Helena High School hosting Calera High School.

Calera vs. Helena Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School