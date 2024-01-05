Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Valley High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
