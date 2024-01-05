Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the The Calhoun High School vs. Autaugaville High School Game - January 5
Autaugaville High School will host The Calhoun High School in 1A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.
Calhoun vs. Autaugaville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Autauga County Games Today
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
